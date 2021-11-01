PSP investigates series of robberies in Shippensburg, believed to be related

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police continue to investigate a series of robberies in Shippensburg Township. Between Sunday, Oct. 17, and Tuesday, Oct. 30, a group of six to eight males wearing dark-colored clothing, masks, and gloves assaulted and robbed multiple individuals.

Shippensburg Police Department investigate the first reported robbery, which occurred on Oct. 17. The victim in the robbery was assaulted, robbed and clothing was taken by the group of men.

Pennsylvania State Police Carlisle investigate a similar assault from Oct. 23. A man was walking southeast in the area of 217 High Street when he observed a group of men emerge from a nearby alley. The group asked the man where he was going before striking him repeatedly in the face until the man was unconscious. The group then stole his shorts, shoes, wallet, and cellphone before fleeing the area.

A third robbery similar to the other two took place on Oct. 30 around 4:15 a.m. A man and two women were walking northeast on Coy Avenue and Rotz Avenue when they were approached from multiple directions by the group of men.

According to the report, one of the women tried to intervene and was pushed to the ground by one of the attackers, dropping her phone in the process. Before fleeing the scene, the group of men took the man’s phone from his pocket and grabbed the woman’s phone from the ground. The man was left significantly injured and was treated at a nearby hospital.

“It is believed these incidents are related and were committed by the same actors,” the PSP said in a released statement.

Both the Shippensburg Police Department and PSP Carlisle continue to investigate. The incidents have also been reported to Crime Stoppers and any information can be submitted to their website by clicking here or by phone at 800-472-8477. Or, call PSP Carlisle at 717-249-2121.

