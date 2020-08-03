PSP Liquor Control Enforcement officers issue 52 warnings, 3 violation notices during compliance checks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 1,262 licensed liquor establishments from Friday, July 31 through Sunday, August 2. These checks were done to ensure businesses were abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements that include social distancing, masking, and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code.

Officers issued three notices of violation and 52 warnings for failing to follow COVID-19 requirements. Because the investigation of the violation notices is still open, the names of establishments that were issued notices has not been released.

Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the commonwealth, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates.

Among other requirements, all businesses and employees in the restaurant and retail food service industry authorized to conduct in-person activities are mandated to:

Require all customers to wear masks while entering, exiting or otherwise traveling throughout the restaurant or retail food service business (face masks may be removed while seated). Further, employees are required to wear masks at all times.

Provide at least six feet between parties at tables or physical barriers between customers where booths are arranged back to back.

Ensure maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor areas are posted and enforced.

