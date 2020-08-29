Pennsylvania State Police investigate abduction attempt

Local

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: State police say the van was located and stopped.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State police are looking for a black or dark-colored Toyota Siena mini-van with a New York license plate that was used during an abduction.

The car was last seen heading west on the PA Turnpike around 7:00 p.m., police say.

State police report that witnesses saw a woman being forced into the van by two Hispanic men at the PA Turnpike Service Plaza near Harrisburg at mile-marker 258 westbound. One of the men was noted to wearing a white T-shirt while two other Hispanic men were seen seated in the van during the abduction.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss