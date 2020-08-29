Pennsylvania State Police investigate abduction attempt

UPDATE: State police say the van was located and stopped.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State police are looking for a black or dark-colored Toyota Siena mini-van with a New York license plate that was used during an abduction.

The car was last seen heading west on the PA Turnpike around 7:00 p.m., police say.

State police report that witnesses saw a woman being forced into the van by two Hispanic men at the PA Turnpike Service Plaza near Harrisburg at mile-marker 258 westbound. One of the men was noted to wearing a white T-shirt while two other Hispanic men were seen seated in the van during the abduction.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.