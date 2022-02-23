SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Shippensburg woman.

31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Shippensburg. Forbes stands at five feet and one inch tall and weighs approximately 105 pounds.

Police have reason to believe that Forbes may be missing and possibly endangered.

Anyone with any information regarding Forbes’ location is asked to call PSP Carlisle at 717-249-2121.