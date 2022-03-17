PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have released new details of a deadly crash that occurred in late February.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 27, two cars were traveling on State Road (US11). A Ford Taurus traveling southbound was driving off the side of the road, that’s when the driver supposedly overcorrected the vehicle over the yellow diving line, striking a Honda CRV head-on traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Ford, a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda, a 65-year-old woman was transported to a nearby hospital for severe injuries.

An 11-year-old boy who was a passenger in the Honda was flown to Hershey Medical Center and later died as a result of his injuries.

State Police did not release the name of the child killed in the crash.

This is a developing story and abc27 will have more information as it becomes available.