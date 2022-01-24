Public hearing to be held for Eisenhower Drive Extension Project

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT Engineering District Eight, along with other organizations will be hosting a public hearing on Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022, at the Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services building at 5865 Hanover Road in Hanover, Adams County. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the hearing will begin at 6 p.m.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

There are three options available for presenting testimony at the hearing:

Public testimony will be taken in the main auditorium before the hearing audience with a stenographer. Those who would like to speak are urged to register at www.eisenhowerdriveextension.com, At the hearing, people who registered will be called upon to speak in the order they were registered.

Those who wish to speak about the project in private can give their testimony in a separate hearing room with a stenographer between 6 and 8 p.m. without prior registration.

Written testimony can be brought to the hearing, completed at the hearing and deposited in a comment box at the hearing or submitted via the project website,

All comments made at the hearing will become part of the project’s official record.