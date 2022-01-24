Public hearing to be held for Eisenhower Drive Extension Project

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT Engineering District Eight, along with other organizations will be hosting a public hearing on Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022, at the Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services building at 5865 Hanover Road in Hanover, Adams County. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the hearing will begin at 6 p.m.
There are three options available for presenting testimony at the hearing:
- Public testimony will be taken in the main auditorium before the hearing audience with a stenographer. Those who would like to speak are urged to register at www.eisenhowerdriveextension.com, At the hearing, people who registered will be called upon to speak in the order they were registered.
- Those who wish to speak about the project in private can give their testimony in a separate hearing room with a stenographer between 6 and 8 p.m. without prior registration.
- Written testimony can be brought to the hearing, completed at the hearing and deposited in a comment box at the hearing or submitted via the project website,
All comments made at the hearing will become part of the project’s official record.