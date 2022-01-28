Public hearings scheduled for I-83 exit project in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Officials are one step closer to establishing “Exit 26” in York County.

The four municipalities affected by the land use plan for the proposed I-83 Exit 26 interchange – Manchester Borough, Manchester Township, East Manchester Township, and Conewago Township – will hold separate public hearings on the I-83 Exit 26 Land Use Plan.

The plan lays out how municipal land-use policies should be changed to prepare for significant increases in interstate accessibility, specifically if Exit 26 is approved by PennDOT and the Federal Highway Administration and funded.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

These hearings are being held by the governing bodies (boards of supervisors and borough council) to hear final public comments before officials vote to adopt the land use policy as an amendment to their comprehensive plans.

Depending on the public comments received, officials may vote to adopt the amendment at the conclusion of the hearing, or at a future meeting of the governing body.

Conewago Township, 490 Copenhaffer Road, York, PA 17404 – Tuesday, February 1 at 7 p.m.

at 7 p.m. Manchester Township, 3200 Farmtrail Road, York, PA 17406 – Tuesday, February 8 at 7 p.m.

East Manchester Township, 5080 N. Sherman St. Ext., Mt. Wolf, PA 17347 – Tuesday, March 8 at 7 p.m.

Manchester Borough, 225 S. Main St., Manchester, PA 17345 – Monday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m.

On behalf of Conewago, East Manchester and Manchester townships, along with Manchester Borough, the York Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (YAMPO) is leading this planning effort. YAMPO is being assisted by consultant planners Gannett Fleming, Inc., Vernon Land Use, and the York County Planning Commission. Visit www.I83exit26.com for project updates.

Visit www.I83exit26.com for project updates.