Puppy, $20K cash stolen from Lebanon County home

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A three-month-old English bulldog puppy and approximately $20,000 in cash were stolen from a Myerstown home during two burglaries last week.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, an unknown suspect(s) entered a residence on Jan. 18 between 10:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. and stole a plastic bag containing approximately $20,000 in cash that was stored under a mattress.

Police say the cash taken from under the mattress was in varying denominations.

The unknown suspects returned to the residence between 5 p.m. the same day and the evening of Jan. 19 and took the female English bulldog. State Police say the merle-colored puppy is valued at about $5,000.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The suspects fled in an unknown direction and anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact State Police in Jonestown.