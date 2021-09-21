Push for Shawn’s Law in Pennsylvania awaits Governor Wolf’s signature

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shawn Shatto took her own life in May 2019 after a long battle with depression. She received step-by-step instructions on how to do it online.

Jackie Bieber, Shawn’s mother, has been pushing for the law that will increase penalties for anyone who assists in a suicide of someone under the age of 18 or with intellectual disabilities. Bieber has had to wait a long time.

The proposed bill received approval in the State House and Senate but stalled after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The process started all over again but was slowed by amendments and other procedural issues.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, by a vote of 152 to 49, the House passed a bill that will now go to Governor Wolf’s desk.

“We hope this will help save lives,” Bieber said. “We hope that something good will come from Shawn’s death.”

A spokesperson with the governor’s office says he will review the bill before he makes a decision.