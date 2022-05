LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire in Lancaster County occurred at 921 Lancaster Pike in Quarryville, Pa. at approximately 9:09 p.m. on May 25. One building caught fire, but nearby structures are at risk.

Rawlinsville Fire Company and West Willow Fire Comapny responded to the scene. There have been no reported injuries so far.

Image courtesy of West Willow Fire Company