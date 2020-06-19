Questions remain as more counties enter the green phase

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Wolf said it is important that everyone wears a mask when they go into a business including gyms. The Department of Health recommends people who are working out wear masks unless it creates a health issue.

Kyle Tarasi enjoyed his first workout at Planet Fitness in Lower Paxton Township, since March. He got a good workout on Friday, but it was a little different.

“People were wearing masks and there are markers for social distancing,” said Tarasi, “I also noticed that people were not talking and congregating like the did before.”

Tarasi says Planet Fitness staff members were sanitizing equipment during his workout. “Some people were wearing masks, while others chose not to wear them, “said Tarasi, “There is a risk, but it was good to get back in the gym.”

Department of Health officials want to remind people who are working out without a mask that it increases their chance of inhaling or exhaling droplets.