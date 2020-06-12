Quotes of the Day in PA

ABC27
“We’re very confident that it’s just the beginning, and this American comeback has just begun.”Vice President Mike Pence while visiting western Pennsylvania. Full Story
“We’re very confident that it’s just the beginning, and this American comeback has just begun.”
“We were taught as kids, to run away from police. We have to teach young people to engage officers and answer their questions.”COMMUNITY ADVOCATE KEVIN MAXSON on police reform. Full Story
“We were taught as kids, to run away from police. We have to teach young people to engage officers and answer their questions.”
“As we prepare to welcome guests back to our clean and green destination for family fun, we want them to know that their health and safety has been and always will be our top priority at Hersheypark.”general manager Vikki Hultquist said as Hersheypark opens July 3. Full Story
“As we prepare to welcome guests back to our clean and green destination for family fun, we want them to know that their health and safety has been and always will be our top priority at Hersheypark.”
“This confusion is life-threatening, as individuals look to our government for guidance on how to protect themselves and their families from this deadly pandemic.”Gov. Wolf’s lawyer on the divide on reopening Pennsylvania. Full Story
“This confusion is life-threatening, as individuals look to our government for guidance on how to protect themselves and their families from this deadly pandemic.”
“Our goal is to put Dauphin County in the best position to recover economically and socially, prepare for a possible resurgence of the virus, and protect vulnerable populations.”Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick explaining a reopening task force. Full Story
“Our goal is to put Dauphin County in the best position to recover economically and socially, prepare for a possible resurgence of the virus, and protect vulnerable populations.”
“We are in the first stages of a long process to hold the well-connected accountable and meet the promise of our constitution to protect our environment for generations to come.”Attorney General Josh Shapiro following Range Resources Corp. pleading no contest to environmental crimes. Full Story
“We are in the first stages of a long process to hold the well-connected accountable and meet the promise of our constitution to protect our environment for generations to come.”
“There’s a lot of anxiety, even with our staff and clients coming back in, but I think being able to talk through it with our stylists is making everyone feel a lot more comfortable.”Jenny Carricato, of Jenny’s Full Service Salon, said of reopening. Full Story
“There’s a lot of anxiety, even with our staff and clients coming back in, but I think being able to talk through it with our stylists is making everyone feel a lot more comfortable.”