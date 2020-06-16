Quotes of the Day in PA

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man accused by federal authorities of preying on children under the guise of missionary work at an orphanage he established in Kenya has pleaded guilty to sexually molesting four girls.

Gregory Dow, 61, of Lancaster pleaded guilty Monday in a federal court hearing to four counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor in a foreign place between 2013 and 2017 while running Dow Family Children’s Home in Boito, Kenya, which he established in 2008.