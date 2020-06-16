Quotes of the Day in PA

ABC27
by: WHTM Staff
"Thank God I got called back to work or I'd be in a lot of trouble." Debra Flachsmann said, frustrated with the unemployment process.
"We've been grappling with the whole issue over safety. That had to be first and foremost in anything we did, was safety first." Millersville University communications director Janet Kacskos on reopening campus.
"We need to update state law not only to include what the Supreme Court has ruled but to provide complete protection as we do with other classes of people." Jason Landau Goodman, executive director of the Pennsylvania Youth Congress.
"We continue to add testing sites in locations that are convenient for Pennsylvanians and increase the state's testing capabilities. We do not want any Pennsylvanian in need of a test to have difficulty finding a location close to home for a free test." Governor Tom Wolf on increased coronavirus testing.
"They put their bottom line ahead of the health and safety of our neighbors." Attorney General Josh Shapiro spoke of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.
"We are grateful for the overwhelming support, patience, and understanding from our customers through these unprecedented times, and can't wait to welcome them back on Friday." vice president and general manager Dan Ihm, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course.
"To all of our intellectual disability and autism service providers and direct support professionals – thank you for your tireless and selfless work over the past three months, and for your dedication to helping Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities and autism achieve the everyday life they deserve." Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller.
