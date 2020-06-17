Quotes of the Day in PA

ABC27
by: WHTM Staff
“My immediate thought upon viewing the video was disgust.”Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny on a video of an officer in his department kicking a seated protester. Full Story
“I think this is a great victory for the people against government intrusion. The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania has sided with the rights of the people against government intrusion.”Greene County District Attorney David J. Russo said of excluding drug tests as part of a child-abuse investigation. Full Story
“You are not by yourself anymore and there are other kids you can play with. They can really teach you some stuff.”Six-year-old Declan Nowak on summer camps. Full Story
“A hospital with highly trained infectious disease nurses and staff is not necessarily comparable to what you see in a community nursing home, and so really providing them with education moving forward so that they’re better equipped to provide better prevention measures.” Dr. Nicole Osevala, Geriatrician at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Full Story
“Now that we’ve kind of trailed down in this area, and the state, it’s tempting to think well it’s not there at all.”Cumberland Goodwill EMS assistant chief Nathan Harig on coronavirus. Full Story
“I grabbed my girl, and grabbed the cat, and was like ‘see you later. Everybody started screaming ‘fire, fire,’ and started calling the ambulance and the fire department and everything.”Miguel Jorge on a fire in Lancaster City. Full Story
