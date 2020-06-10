Quotes of the Day in PA

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) -- After several months of closure, the Capital City Mall is reopening Friday. The mall will be operating on reduced hours; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

PREIT oversees the mall's operations and says it is emphasizing the safety and health of patrons by using policies recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.