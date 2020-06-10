Quotes of the Day in PA

ABC27
“I am going to continue protecting Pennsylvanians and navigating our recovery. And I will tell you one thing, ending the disaster declaration is not part of that plan.” Governor tom wolf during addressing vote to end disaster declaration. Full story
“She is on oxygen so there is a possibility that because of the amount of fire, her oxygen tanks may have ruptured, so that would have been the explosion you would have heard,”West Manchester Township Fire Chief Clif Laughman on fatal House Fire. Full Story
“The job, the position, is not mine. I’m a steward. I get to sit in a beautiful office and get to meet people from all walks of life. And now it will be somebody else’s turn. And that’s good.”House Speaker Mike Turzai on leaving his office. Full Story
“More heinous than some of those cases that also resulted in a death.” Judge Scott Arthur Evans following his sentencing of a 2017 rape case. Full Story
“Officers who engage in misconduct or use excessive force erode trust in law enforcement and make it harder for our communities to be and feel safe. When they leave an agency or retire in lieu of termination, that record needs to go with them.”The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association on police hiring reform. Full Story
“Business has been decent. It’s not the same as it used to be, but the community has really rallied around our local businesses, supporting us through takeout.”The Chocolate Avenue Grill owner JESSICA DEMOPOULOS on business during the pandemic. Full Story
