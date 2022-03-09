HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — What’s stronger, a rabbit or a cat? The answer: a rabbit, at least when it comes to Midstate public transportation brands.

The new Susquehanna Regional Transportation Authority’s board voted to make Rabbitransit the name of the newly-merged system. Leaders had earlier hinted that might be the case because pre-merger rabbitransit was larger than Capital Area Transit (CAT).

That means the decades-old CAT public transportation brand — ubiquitous in Dauphin and Cumberland counties — will largely fade in coming years. But not quickly, and not entirely.

First, existing CAT buses won’t change much.

“We want to make sure we use resources wisely. There’s no need to repaint buses,” said Richard Farr, rabbittransit’s executive director. Instead, under the CAT logo, you’ll see a sticker adding “a service of rabbittransit.”

Second, future buses will be a mix of red (rabbittransit’s color) and blue (CAT’s dominant color) “to honor the legacy of the CAT brand,” Farr said.

More substantively, Farr expects harmonized printed materials, such as maps and schedules, and a unified website and call centers for all riders — all by July. He said for many, that will mean better call center hours because the unified centers will adopt York-based rabbittransit’s longer call center hours — it’s open until 7 p.m.; Harrisburg’s call center is currently only open until 4 p.m.

On the other hand, Farr the unionized workforces — primarily drivers and mechanics — of the legacy rabbittransit and CAT systems will remain separate workgroups forever. Non-union administrative employees already work for the merged transit authority, which didn’t lay anyone off; it’ll eliminate some redundant administrative positions as people retire.