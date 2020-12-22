RabbitTransit and CAT announce plans to merge into a single transportation system

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Capital Area Transit and rabbittransit announced plans to merge into a single transportation entity called Susquehanna Regional Transportation Authority.

With this plan, the local transportation systems can increase opportunities of mobility throughout Pennsylvania and prioritize efficiency of operations.

As a result of the merger, CAT and rabbittransit officials say the region would see enhanced services, including improved connections to large regional employers, enhanced service to regional healthcare providers, and a single fare payment system.

In 2014, transit agencies in Berks and Lancaster counties experienced a similar merger successfully.

The CAT Board of Directors is set to meet on Jan. 28, 2021 and rabbittransit’s Board of Directors plan to meet the following week on Feb. 4 to discuss the merger proposal and later adopt resolutions.

“Ultimately, it’s about advancing mobility for the region,” says Richard Farr, Executive Director of

rabbittransit, who has also been managing CAT since Feb. 2018. “In many ways, we are functioning as one system now. The two transit agencies have been working cooperatively for nearly three years and we are already seeing benefits.”

Farr also mentioned that the merger would decrease CAT service by 40-percent. The Harrisburg transit system has been struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic and staff members contracting the virus, resulting in decreased service prior to the merger.

The general public is able to join the merger hearings by zoom or by phone, by emailing info@rabbittransit.org or by calling 1-800-632-9063.