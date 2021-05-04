rabittransit returns to full-service schedule

(WHTM) — The regional transportation service rabittransit will be returning to full service on Sunday, May 9 after the provider had to make several modifications to its schedule since the beginning of the pandemic.

The decision to offer full service was in part due to the demand of riders needing transportation to work, school and other recreational activities that have reopened in recent weeks.

Additionally, rabbittransit has also pledged to help members of the community get to their COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Face masks or nose/mouth coverings are still required whenever riding rabbittransit services.

rabbittransit offers a variety of transportation services to the residents of York, Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Franklin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder and Union Counties. Nearly 8,000 people depend on rabbittransit each day to get to work, medical facilities, school and other life-sustaining events.

For more information riders can call the customer care center at 1-800-632-9063 or by visiting www.rabbittransit.org