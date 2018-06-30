Rally at Lancaster Courthouse after police taser video goes viral Video

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - - Sean Williams, who was tased by a Lancaster Police officer, was at Friday night's event. Although he didn't want to talk on camera, he said he was thankful ABC27 was there.

The crowd on the steps of the Lancaster Courthouse demanded an end to police brutality.

"I think there needs to be higher police accountability to the community," said Brandon Roe, who is from New Holland.

Several local groups organized Friday's event, after a video of a police officer tasing a man sitting on a sidewalk went viral.

Lancaster Police say 27-year-old Sean Williams wasn't following their commands, and that doing so is a sign someone may flee or fight officers.

Investigators also say Williams had an outstanding warrant for his arrest on drug and public drunkenness charges.

People at the demonstration want an external investigation into what happened, and for the city to create a citizen review board.

"We want to make sure that there's an intervening opportunity for civilians to take a look at that and provide feedback," said Kevin Ressler of the Lancaster Action Now Coalition. "It's very important that police aren't investigating the police."

The Lancaster branch of the NAACP also expressed concerns, and says it is working to learn as much as it can.

Speakers said they want to have an open discussion with police officers to address use of force.

"It just shows the numbers in solidarity that this movement has, that we need more respect for people's rights, the rights of the accused, the right's of our communities to be treated with respect," said Roe.

"I came here just to support other people and say I stand with you," said Malinda Harnish Clatterbuck, who lives in Hopewood. "It's not okay for police to treat some people different than others...When it's a systematic problem, then I think there has to be a systematic response."

The Lancaster DA's Office says it has been in touch with the police department, and that it will take appropriate actions once a thorough investigation is complete.