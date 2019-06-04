Democrats to call for easier voting in Pennsylvania Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - House Democrats will hold a rally Tuesday at the state Capitol to discuss ways to make voting easier. Some are concerned the proposed changes could create ballot security issues.

Making voting easier is a mission that Gov. Tom Wolf spoke in support of at his inauguration.

Earlier this year, House Democrats talked about legislation they would like to see pass. The bills would include introducing early voting, vote by mail, and making Election Day a holiday. It would also allow same-day voter registration.

Some Republican critics say same-day registration would be an added burden on poll workers. They also say it creates an issue of ballot security and taking longer to get results.

The rally for making voting easier will begin at 10 a.m.