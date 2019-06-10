Rally to call for protection of sex crime victims

Local

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A rally at the state Capitol on Monday will call for passage of a bill to keep victims of sexually violent crimes from reliving their trauma every year.

There is bipartisan support for the bill known as Karen's Law. The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously approved the bill in March and it's now before the full Senate for consideration.

The bill would change the system so that after serving their minimum sentence, sexually violent criminals can only go up for parole once every three years.

Many say the three-year break is crucial to help survivors.

Karen's Law is named after Karen Widdoss. At 16 years old, she survived a brutal sexual assault attack from her ex-boyfriend.

After serving his minimum 15-year sentence, he's been up for parole every year. Karen says it causes her to relive the painful details of the worst moment of her life.

