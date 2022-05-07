ENOLA Pa. (WHTM) — Rain didn’t stop Randi’s Race at Adams RICCI park in Enola, Cumberland County on Saturday, May 7.

Many took part in the 18th Annual Randi’s Race: A 5K Run/Walk for Hope and Courage to support Randi’s House of Angels The nonprofit is a healing place for children exposed to domestic violence and was founded to honor Randi Trimble who was murdered by her husband as a result of domestic violence in 2003.

Her mother, Nancy Chavez created Randi’s House of Angels.

“The money goes directly to Randi’s House of Angels to children who are victims and exposed to domestic violence,” Nancy Chavez said.



abc27’s Valerie Pritchett and Venetia from 106.7 served as emcees. The event raised $40,000.

You can still donate to the house of angels by clicking here