Randi’s Race raises awareness for domestic violence in East Pennsboro Twp.

ENOLA, Pa. — Saturday was the 17th annual edition of Randi’s Race, in memory of Randi Trimble. Trimble passed away in 2003 after being brutally murdered by her husband.

The event raises awareness about domestic violence and the impact that it has on children who witness it. All money raised goes directly to the programs of Randi’s House of Angels, an organization helping provide assistance to children who have been victimized.

“We know we have raised over $30,000 and one team came in with more than $11,000,” Randi’s mother, Nancy Chavez said. “So you see the support is there.”

The nonprofit was created in October 2011. A golf outing is also being hosted in September. For more information on Randi’s House of Angels, click here.

Randi’s Race is proudly sponsored by abc27.