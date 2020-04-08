Rate of new infections decline each day over past week in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — Department of Health, Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine confirmed during Wednesday’s coronavirus presser that Pennsylvania is experiencing a “settled flattening of the curve” of coronavirus cases.

This according to Dr. Levine is really good news, though COVID-19 cases continue to increase daily.

“We are still seeing significant increases. Today it was over 1600 new cases but the curve is flatter. As the Governor said, it’s no longer going up in an exponential curve which was doubling every number of days. So, that is really good news,” said Dr. Levine.

Dr. Levine expressed this “success” is a result of Governor Wolf’s mitigation efforts to stop the spread of Coronavirus. Mitigation efforts which included issuing a statewide stay at home order and the closure of schools and nonessential businesses across the state of Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health Wednesday confirmed there are 1,680 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 16,239. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 70 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 310. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here . All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”

There are 82,299 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 7% are aged 19-24;

41% are aged 25-49;

29% are aged 50-64; and

20% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here .

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, April 7:

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov .

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19: