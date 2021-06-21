Rate of workers voluntarily leaving their jobs hit an all-time high both in the Midstate and nationwide

(WHTM) — Four million Americans quit their jobs in April, a 20-year record, according to the Labor Department, which doesn’t surprise recruiters in the Midstate. The Labor Department also reports, the rate of workers voluntarily leaving their jobs hit an all-time high of 2.7% in April as well, a sign that people are feeling more confident about finding a new job.

“I quit my job on Friday. I worked as a pharmacy technician at a local hospital,” local mom Courtney Bechtel said.

There were several reasons for her decision, including high stress.

“We were understaffed so I would go to work and I was doing the roles of 2 maybe 3 people a day, and we just had constant turnover,” Bechtel said.

She also wanted to put her family first, as well as her new business venture.

“I also started my own small business back in November that I’m trying to grow, and it was getting a little difficult with three kids and working in order to grow that,” Bechtel said.

According to a new paper by the National Bureau of Economic Research, the pace of new business applications since mid-2020 has been the highest on record.

“I think technology has made that easy. I think people are confident in trying their own thing,” said Ryan Fillian, Metro Market Manager – Wilmington DE-Harrisburg PA, Robert Half Talent Solutions.

Fillian works locally for Robert Half Talent Solutions, a staffing agency that has hundreds of locations around the world.

“In the employee market, it has changed everything and I think a lot of companies are seeing that the talent that they have, they have to retain a little bit better because the job market has expanded,” Fillian said.

We received several emails from viewers who wanted to remain anonymous but said they quit their jobs recently because they didn’t feel appreciated and want to find somewhere where they are appreciated.