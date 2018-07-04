Rattlesnake spotted on Dauphin County golf course Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Rattlesnakes are not uncommon in Pennsylvania, but they usually don't show up in yards or on a golf course. The venomous snakes have turned up in Susquehanna Township.

Sportsman's Golf Course on Linglestown Road in Lower Paxton Township has been a hot spot for golfers for years.

"We are surrounded by fairly large populations of rattlesnakes and copperheads," said LTC. Tom Burrell of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

During the recent hot weather, some have seen more than just a tough course.

"It is not where they would want to be but, we are in the heart of rattlesnake country," said Burrell.

Staff members have been alerting golfers during check-in, and signs have been posted around the course to warn of a rattlesnake sighting. It should come as no surprise because Sportsman's sits next to a mountain.

Experts say if you see one, proceed with caution.

"The best thing you can do is give it some space, and its instinct is trying to get away from you," said Burrell.

For those who have homes nearby or in wooded areas, avoid clutter around your home. If you have a wood pile, keep it far away.

"If you have bird feeders where the food is dropping on the ground and it is attracting rodents and you have a nice bush next to your bird feeder where a snake can get in and out of, that makes it pretty attractive," said Burrell.

If you see a rattlesnake, give it some room and it will move on. If it stays in the area, you can call the South Central Region Office of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission at 717-486-7087.