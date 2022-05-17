HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The play “Tommy and Me,” which focuses on Pro Football Hall of Famer Tommy McDonald, will be playing in the Hershey Theater for three performances beginning on Thursday, August 18.

Philadelphia sports media icon Ray Didinger wrote the autobiographical play which portrays key moments in his friendship with McDonald.

McDonald played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1957 through 1964 as a wide receiver and met Didinger at a summer training camp in Hershey.

Senior Director at The Hershey Story Museum, Amy Ziegler said, “Philadelphia Eagles fans won’t want to miss this play, which features many historical references to the attractions in our backyard.”

The show has a runtime of 75 minutes and will include a talk-back with the playwright and director prior to each performance.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. and are available at www.HersheyTheater.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.