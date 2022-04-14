(WHTM) – Raymour & Flanigan is opening three new showrooms in Harrisburg, York, and Hanover this spring and summer.

The Harrisburg showroom will be the first to open in mid-May while the York and Hanover locations are slated to open this summer.

These three locations, the first ever to open in Central PA, join over 25 existing Pennsylvania locations, further extending Raymour.

The new showrooms are located in Harrisburg at 4661 Lindle Road in the closed Wolf Furniture store next to Chick-Fil-A. The York location is at 380 N. Northern Way in another former Wolf Furniture location, and Hanover at 371 Eisenhower Drive.

“As a company committed to continued growth, we are proud to be serving the new area with

high-quality furniture and an elite shopping and delivery experience,” said Seth Goldberg,

president, Raymour & Flanigan. “We are passionate about taking care of our local communities

and look forward to welcoming new shoppers into our family.”

All three locations are currently hiring with more information on the Raymour & Flanigan careers website.