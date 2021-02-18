Raystown Lake awarded $25k to create disc golf course in fall 2021

RAYSTOWN LAKE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Raystown Lake in Huntingdon County was selected to receive $25,000 in funding to create a disc golf course, set to begin in fall 2021.

As part of the USACE Headquarters’ Handshake Partnership Program established in 2004, a disc golf course at Raystown Lake will work to enhance natural resources and recreational projects for future generations.

Since 2004, Raystown has been awarded recreational funding nine times, with the most recent project joining their Mountain Biking Skills Park and Terrace Mountain Trail.

The disc golf course is courtesy of new and existing partners working with USACE, including Friends of Raystown Lake, Standing Stone Disc Golf Club and Let’s Go Throw, a disc golf company in Huntingdon County.

“This course will hopefully attract disc golfers to Raystown Lake while also providing a new recreational activity to our existing visitors,” said Allen Gwinn, a supervisory park ranger at Raystown Lake. “Disc Golf is inexpensive, easy to learn and can be played individually or in large groups — making it an excellent supplement to our vibrant recreation program.”

Raystown Lake hopes to not only provide a leading disc golf location for the region, but also has a vision of potentially hosting tournaments on their course in the future.