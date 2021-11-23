Reach Cyber Charter School starts GoFundMe for mother of Aaminah and Giana Vicosa

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Giana and Aminah Vicosa, who were killed by their father last week, are being remembered by their classmates and teachers at Reach Cyber Charter School.

“It has been really tough on the teachers, the students, the families, the family of Aaminah and Giana of course. It’s just been absolutely devastating to all of us,” Elementary School Principal Devin Meza-Rushanan said.

The school set up a GoFundMe that’s raised more than $14,000 so far for their funeral.

7-year old Giana was in the gifted program. The principal says she and Aaminah always had smiles on their faces.

“It was just amazing to see the two girls interact and just be so happy and wanting to learn, so they were just truly, truly remarkable, amazing little girls,” Meza-Rushanan said.

Proceeds from the GoFundMe will go directly to the girls’ mother to be used towards funeral costs, as well as any costs relating to memorializing and celebrating the girls’ lives.