Reading man will serve at least 10 years for abusing 2 girls in Lancaster

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Juan Silva Courtesy: Lancaster County Crime Watch

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - - A Reading man will serve up to 20 years in prison for sexual abuse of two girls ten years ago in Lancaster.

Back in January, 46-year-old Juan R. Silva was convicted of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, and corruption of minors, for the abuse which occurred in 2008.

At recent hearing, a judge sentenced Silva to 10 to 20 years in prison.

Assistant D.A. Amy Muller told the judge, Silva shows no remorse, and has not taken responsibility for the crimes.

At sentencing, Muller acknowledged relatives of the victims, who appeared in court, for their support.