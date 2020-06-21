Capital Rebirth organizer says the incident at Dockside Willies was ‘a big misunderstanding’

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, (WHTM) — Capital Rebirth organizer Mikell Simpson said Saturday evening the incident that happened at Dockside Willies restaurant in Wormleysburg was “a big misunderstanding.”

The previous night, Mikell took to social media and stated that he along with members of his organization were “basically denied service” at Dockside Willies Friday night. Full story here.

On Saturday, members of Rebirth Capital sat together with the owner of the restaurant for a conversation to discuss the events that unfolded the night before.

After their conversation, both sides addressed the media expressing their newfound respect for one another.

“It turns out it was a big misunderstanding, that turned into a future partnership.” Said Mikell. He’s (restaurant owner) willing to help with his support to Capital Rebirth our organization and moving forward, I am excited.

With both hands resting on the shoulders of the two Capital Rebirth members, Don Carter the restaurant owner told media personal “I just got two new friends.”

He also expressed his willingness to partner with Capital Rebirth to help support the inner-city community.

“We love to support the community. I know there is a need. These guys are going to give me the opportunity and help the inner-city youths and all the things they stand for. I am excited about it. I think we turned a real negative into a positive tonight,” Said Carter.

Mikell said he is looking forward to going home to tell his daughter that after a conversation with the owner he will be able to take her to the restaurant tomorrow.

“This is one of my favorite restaurants that I enjoy coming to with my family and friends and now it’s soothing to know that I can come back here, some things will be changed. Just a misunderstanding.”