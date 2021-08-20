Record donation brings new life to aging building at Millersville University

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — New life for an old building at Millersville University all thanks to a record donation.

On Friday, the university announced that the old Brooks Hall will be renovated and become the Samuel and Dena Lombardo Hall. It will house the Lombardo College of Busines. The Lombardos donated $5 million to start the fundraising campaign, the largest single gift ever made to Millersville University.

“This is a transformational donation to the university. As I said in my speech, it is historical in our 165-year history we have never had such a large donation from one person and the most important thing is that it’s going to have an impact on our students for generations to come,” Millersville University President, Dr. Daniel Wubah said.

Brooks Hall opened in 1938 as the school’s main gym and closed in 2017.