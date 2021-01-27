Red Cross holding blood drive to honor late Derry Township officer

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A memorial blood drive in memory of late Derry Township Police Officer Michael Henry Jr. has been scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 2, from 2 to 8 p.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Hershey.

Henry died after undergoing multiple surgeries and receiving blood transfusions at Hershey Medical Center as a result of injuries sustained after a motorcycle training exercise.

“His entire life was about service,” Jackie Henry, Michael’s wife, said. “He enjoyed speaking with residents of his community and representing the Derry Township Police Department at community events such as visiting with school students, hosting Command Vehicle sneak-peeks and other miscellaneous details throughout Hershey.”

Jackie went on to say, “Blood donations are so very important to make sure the help is available when the need arises. It is an ultimate act of kindness for someone to take the time to donate blood for someone they likely have never met. We hope this blood drive will help the American Red Cross continue to provide blood and plasma that will continue to save lives and provide necessary treatments.”

Officer Henry was also a member of the Pa. National Guard and a U.S. Army veteran.

Those wishing to participate need to schedule an appointment to observe social distancing.

Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card as a thank you.