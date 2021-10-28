Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania provides tips to keep kids safe while trick-or-treating

(WHTM) — Halloween is Sunday but some communities are starting to trick-or-treat as early as Thursday. The American Red Cross is sharing tips on how kids and families can stay safe.

When it comes to masks, avoid wearing a costume mask over a cloth one because that could make breathing difficult. Bring hand sanitizer with you and wash your hands when you get home. Make sure trick-or-treaters can be seen, give kids a flashlight, or add reflective tape to their costumes. Plan your route in advance, and make sure younger kids have an adult with them.

If you are welcoming trick-or-treaters: “You could put out a bowl or some kind of container with individual bagged treats. You could also put out hand sanitizer It’s a good opportunity for kids to learn a little bit of safety, maybe take that hand sanitizer with so as they are taking treats from individual houses, it just keeps everyone safe, those that are handing out treats and the kids going door-to-door as well,” Lisa Landis of the Greater Pennsylvania Region American Red Cross said.

Trick-or-treating often begins around 6 p.m. when people are driving home from work, so keep an eye out for kids crossing the street.