Regulator cites failures at hospital where 3 preemies died

DANVILLE, Pa. (AP ) — The Pennsylvania Health Department says that a major hospital where three premature infants died in a bacterial outbreak last year routinely failed to sanitize the equipment it used to prepare donor breast milk.

Health department staff ordered Geisinger Medical Center in Danville to correct several deficiencies in the wake of an October inspection. A report released Monday says a total of eight premature infants at Geisinger tested positive for bacteria between July 1 and Sept. 29. Three died.

The hospital said it immediately corrected the violations flagged by state inspectors.

Since it changed the way it stores and prepares human milk, it noted there have been no new cases of infection.

