Reminder: Clear cars of ice, snow

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - If you have to drive during winter weather, remember that Pennsylvania law requires drivers to have a clear view of the road.

Snow and ice must be removed from all windows. Failure to clear windows is a primary offense, which means you can be stopped and cited just because your view is obstructed.

The law doesn't require drivers to remove snow from their vehicle roof, but they face significant fines of up to $1,000 if snow or ice falls from their vehicle and causes a crash that results in injury.

The law also requires drivers to use headlights whenever their windshield wipers are on.