Rep. Scott Perry responds to New York Times report alleging his role in plan to remove Attorney General

A New York Times report was published on Saturday, Jan. 23 alleging that Scott Perry, U.S. Representative for PA’s 10th Congressional District “played a significant role in the crisis that played out at the top of the Justice Department this month,” in reference to his actions regarding the events following the 2020 election.

In the report, Perry allegedly introduced Jeffery Clark, acting chief of the civil division, to then-President Trump. Clark was open in agreeing with theories surrounding the election and thus was very appealing for the former President in his efforts to find evidence of voter fraud. These views were the opposite of the acting attorney general Jeffery Rosen, who agreed with the results of the election.

Perry responded to abc27 on Monday, his first public comments since the report was published. Perry said “Throughout the past four years, I worked with Assistant Attorney General Clark on various legislative matters. When President Trump asked if I would make an introduction, I obliged. My conversations with the President or the Assistant Attorney General, as they have been with all whom I¹ve engaged following the election, were a reiteration of the many concerns about the integrity of our elections, and that those allegations should at least be investigated to ease the minds of the voters that they had, indeed, participated in a free and fair election.”

Pennsylvania Democrats have called for Perry’s resignation after the report was made public.