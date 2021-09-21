Repairs to Chambersburg church’s steeple underway

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Work is underway to keep the tallest building in Chambersburg intact. Central Presbyterian Church towers above the downtown, thanks to its 186 foot-tall copper steeple, and that steeple is under repair.

A recent inspection found water leaking into the steeple, which may have contributed to an unstable base.

“And we found out that the mortar around the stonework had deteriorated to the point the stonework was in danger of coming loose and falling onto the ground and causing mayhem,” Pastor Scott Bowerman, Central Presbyterian Church, said.

The restoration did not impact church services and the steeple work should wrap up by the end of the month.