Reported drive-by shooting in Penbrook Borough

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Penbrook, Dauphin County responded to reports of a drive-by shooting in the borough on Sunday, Jan. 30 at around 3:45 p.m.

When officers arrived in the area of 31st and Elm streets, the scene was already cleared. There were no reports of any injuries.

Police spent time canvassing the neighborhood and talking to residents that live in the area. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the police.