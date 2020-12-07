Reported shooter at Walnut Crossing Apartments charged with criminal attempt homicide among other charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township Police were called to Walnut Crossing Apartments Sunday night for a report of a shooting where officers located the victim and the shooter.

The 28 years-old shooter identified as, Kevon Immanuel Purifory, was taken into custody and later charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide, Aggravated Assault, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Purifory was arraigned at the Dauphin County Judicial Center and remanded to Dauphin County Prison.