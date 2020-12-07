HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township Police were called to Walnut Crossing Apartments Sunday night for a report of a shooting where officers located the victim and the shooter.
The 28 years-old shooter identified as, Kevon Immanuel Purifory, was taken into custody and later charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide, Aggravated Assault, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
Purifory was arraigned at the Dauphin County Judicial Center and remanded to Dauphin County Prison.
TOP STORIES
- Nationstar Mortgage settles $2.75 million for Pennsylvania mortgage loan borrowers
- Merry and bright smiles with Power Swabs
- Reported shooter at Walnut Crossing Apartments charged with criminal attempt homicide among other charges
- rabbittransit announces reduced service on fixed-routes in York County
- Newsfeed Now: 79th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack, man survives cardiac arrest & taken off life support