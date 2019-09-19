Lawmaker unveils bill to combat encouraging suicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican state Rep. Dawn Keefer will discuss her bill called “Shawn’s Law” in honor of Shawn Shatto Thursday morning.

Shawn, a 25-year-old York County woman, took her own life after she received a step-by-step guide on how to commit suicide from an online chat forum.

Keefer’s bill would increase criminal penalties for those who encourage another person to commit suicide.

Keefer will be joined by Shawn’s parents, York County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tim Barker, York County Coroner Pam Gay, and other supporters of the bill.

The event will take place at the main Rotunda of the state Capitol at 10 a.m.

It will be live-streamed at www.RepKeefer.com.