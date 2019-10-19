Republicans nominate Lebanon DA David Arnold to run for state Senate seat

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Republicans have nominated David Arnold to run for the state Senate seat vacated when Mike Folmer was arrested on child pornography charges.

Arnold is the Lebanon County District Attorney. He received 50 of the 72 votes cast at nomination conference Saturday.

Five other Republicans were running for the 48th senatorial district that covers all of Lebanon County and parts of York and Dauphin counties.

The state attorney general’s office says two images of child pornography were found on Folmer’s cell phone.

Democrats will select their nominee tomorrow. The special election is on Jan. 14.