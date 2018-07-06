Republicans Scott Wagner, Jeff Bartos begin town hall tour in the midstate Video

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - - School taxes were among the hot issues at Republican candidate Scott Wagner's Town Hall in Cumberland County.

"I want to see fair treatment of the taxpayer. I want to see pension reform, if not total elimination to a 401k like most of us have, I want to see the school tax collection method reformed," said Doug Marinak of Mechanicsburg.

"I didn't have school taxes in Maryland. I'm close to retiring and I'm worried," said Nancy Jones of Hanover.

"No one should have to lose their homes from any tax," said Chris Smith of Hanover.

"If you vote for me and I become the next governor, I will eliminate the school taxes on your home," said Scott Wagner.

Thursday's packed event at the Hampden Township Fire Hall kicked off the Republicans' Town Hall Tour.

"I want to protect your paychecks," said Wagner.

Constituents asked questions.

"I hear that team Mango is resistant to getting behind you until you apologize for that commercial," asked an attendee.

"The primary is over. Our ad was factual. It wasn't a personal attack," replied Wagner.

"Scott calls me on my way back up to York and he said you remember all these people who did all these things in the last year in the primary? I said yeah. He said everyone one of them are our friends. We hold no grudges," said Jeff Bartos, Wagner's running mate.

Lieutenant Governor Candidate Jeff Bartos said the pair invited their democratic opponents to the discussion.

"The Governor has not responded or rejected every entreaty that we've given him to join us in these town halls, and so we'll say that every one of these, the Governor and his running mate Mayor Fetterman are welcome," said Bartos.

