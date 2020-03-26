Request to stay off Appalachian Trail amid coronavirus outbreak

DAUPHIN, Pa. (WHTM) — Many people are walking around neighborhoods and parks to get exercise during the pandemic but everyone is asked to stay away from the Appalachian Trail.

The trail is more than 2,000 miles long with plenty of room for people to stay six feet apart, but the Appalachian Trail Conservancy says the parking lots are exceeding capacity and so are the overnight shelters for hikers.

“As millions of people came home from school and work, our trail up and down, from Georgia to Maine was just completely overrun. We got reports of shelters and picnic areas full of people. And it quickly became clear to us the concept of social distancing wasn’t going to be possible,” Sandra Marra, CEO, Appalachian Trail Conservancy said.

Another reason given for people to avoid the trail is that some rural communities along the trail; do not have resources to help hikers who become infected.