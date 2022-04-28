CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Bungalow Road in East Pennsboro Township Thursday morning for a fire that started in the basement of a residence.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Eight people lived in the residence prior to the incident. There is heavy damage to the home and Red Cross is offering assistance to those who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

abc27 was on the scene of the fire. This is a developing story, check back for updates as more information comes out of the active investigation.