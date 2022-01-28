Residents reminded to stay off the frozen Susquehanna River

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Residents and onlookers in Dauphin County are being reminded to stay off the frozen surface of the Susquehanna River.

Officials with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission say the phenomenon of the river surface freezing often attracts people wishing to see the ice up close.

Unlike lakes and ponds, which when frozen can produce recreational opportunities such as ice fishing and skating, moving bodies of water such as rivers and streams are never safe to walk on.

While the surface is frozen, rapid currents are flowing beneath the ice, leaving the frozen surface unstable and treacherous.

The river will accumulate more extensive ice when there are approximately three consecutive days with average temperatures below 15 degrees.

Falling frigid water can cause rapid hypothermia, inhalation of water, and can potentially lead to drowning.