Restaurant owner questions if capacity-limit increase even helps business

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Even with outdoor seating, at Lucky Dog Cafe in Manor Township, there’s been a drop in business because of state guidelines from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re down about 25 percent to 30 percent,” says George Robb, who owns the restaurant on Columbia Avenue. “I talk to other people I talk to in the industry and that’s about the norm.”

Robb thinks allowing indoor capacity to double from 25 percent to 50 percent on Sept. 21 will help his restaurant in the short-term.

“I’m happy that it’s 50 percent compared to 25 percent because we’re coming into the season now where the outdoor dining is going to have to slow down due to the weather change,” Robb said.

Although he wasn’t sure how much Tuesday’s announcement will do overall. He said that’s because Wolf also announced alcohol sales will need to stop after 10 p.m. and patrons still can’t sit at the bar. Robb said those two factors are not good for his business.

“The bar is the main focus of our business,” Robb said. “Previously, our alcohol to food sales were even, but in the past six months, our food sales are two-thirds of our sales. If we could get that bar business back it could get us on plain again.”

Robb told abc27 that with those factors, he thinks there may only be a transfer of customers from outside the restaurant to inside the restaurant.