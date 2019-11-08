Restaurants offer special deals for Veterans Day 2019

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of restaurants and businesses are offering special deals to honor those who serve on Veterans Day.

The deals listed below are available to active-duty military and veterans. Be sure to bring proof of service to get the deal. Most restaurant deals are dine-in only.

RESTAURANTS

Applebee’s is offering a free meal from a limited menu on Nov. 11. Learn more and see the menu.

Chili’s is offering a free entree from a limited menu on Nov. 11. Learn more and see the menu.

Chipotle is offering a buy-one-get-one-free entree on Nov 11. Learn more.

Cracker Barrel is offering a free slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake or a free pumpkin pie latte on Nov. 11. Learn more.

Denny’s is offering a complimentary build-your-own Grand Slam for dine-in only from 5 a.m. to noon. Learn more.

Dunkin’ is offering a free donut on Nov. 11. Learn more.

Golden Corral is offering a free dinner on Nov. 11. Learn more.

Little Caesars is offering a free Hot-n-Ready lunch combo on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more.

Macaroni Grill is offering a free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti on Nov. 11. Learn more.

Primanti Bros. is offering free Almost Famous sandwiches on Sunday, Nov. 10 and Monday, Nov. 11. Find locations and menus.

Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert from a limited menu. Learn more and see the menu.

Red Robin is offering a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with bottomless steak fries Nov. 11. Learn more.

Sheetz is offering a free 6-inch turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink, and will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active-duty military.

Texas Roadhouse is offering a free lunch from the Early Dine menu from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more.

SERVICES

Planet Fitness gyms are offering the chance to work out for free starting Friday, Nov. 8 until Friday, Nov. 15. Veterans and active military personnel can bring a workout buddy with them at no additional charge and relax after a workout with a free HydroMassage and chair massage.