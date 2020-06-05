Restaurants prep for outdoor dining ahead of yellow phase

Restaurants are getting ready to welcome customers back for a meal. Starting Friday, those in the yellow phase can have outdoor dining.

We found the owners of Zoetroplis Cinema and Still House in Lancaster setting up tables outside. They have disposable menus printed and they will be required to keep tables six feet apart. Owners of the resturant are expecting a big crowd tomorrow.

The restaurant says because they’re allowed to offer outdoor dining, they’ve been able to rehire some of their staff.